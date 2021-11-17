BlackRock® Canada Announces November Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the November 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on November 24, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on November 30, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.044
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.074
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.037
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.069
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.073
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.055
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.044
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.055
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.066
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.066
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.062
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.049
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.068
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.074
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.051
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.041
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.049
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.105
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.081
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.119
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.005
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.026
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.061
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.061
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.074
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.042
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.044
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.196
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.063
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.042
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.080
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.040
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.032
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.045
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.031
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.029
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.072
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.072
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.057
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.082

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

