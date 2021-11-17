New York-Based Orange Bank & Trust Company Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Access Management Platform with Biometrics to Secure Network and Data Access Across All Branch Locations

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. & WALL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Orange Bank & Trust Company, headquartered in Middletown, NY, has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, including WEB-key biometric authentication to enhance access security to enterprise applications and bank workstations. With $1.9B in total assets and 14 locations across the Hudson Valley, Rockland and Westchester counties, Orange Bank is a leading regional provider of banking and financial services, including commercial lending, cash management, and wealth management services.



With PortalGuard IDaaS and WEB-key, Orange Bank sought a centralized, cloud-based IAM solution to manage and secure access across multiple business locations seamlessly with a stronger array of multi-factor authentication (MFA) options. Orange Bank chose to utilize BIO-key’s WEB-key biometric authentication technology that confirms the user's true identity, not just the hardware device they are using, without inserting a more cumbersome or time intensive MFA process. As a unified IAM platform, PortalGuard IDaaS enabled Orange Bank’s IT team to achieve its strategic goal of increasing access security flexibility to improve the user experience, while also reducing overall IT resource costs and complexities involved in supporting multiple security solutions.

"Our team at Orange Bank is partnering with BIO-key to provide our financial institution with a cloud IDaaS solution that delivers advanced biometric authentication," states Kathy Pinto, VP IT, Orange Bank & Trust. "BIO-key provides both biometric authentication and a proven suite of IAM solutions that provide security flexibility and value over approaches offered by other vendors."

"We are glad to welcome Orange Bank & Trust to the BIO-key community of customers in New York state," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "The PortalGuard IDaaS platform with WEB-key biometric authentication is compelling for businesses that need to architect a best-in-breed cloud security strategy to address evolving cyber threats, prove a user's true identity, and decrease time to value."

About Orange Bank and Trust Company (www.orangebanktrust.com) (NASDAQ: OBT)

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation, and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.9 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester, and the Bronx.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

