European fintech startup Azondo aims to challenge crypto giants

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European cryptocurrency market is on fire these days. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of nearly $69,000 on Wednesday, November 10 2021. Backed by supportive regulatory measures, the recent crypto frenzy have created the ideal breeding ground for crypto entrepreneurs all vying to create the next Binance or Coinbase.

One such promising startup is Azondo. With offices in Estonia and Lithuania, the Estonia licensed crypto exchange wants to compete for the hearts, minds and wallets of European crypto investors. With Azondo, users can buy Bitcoin with credit and debit cards. Customers can hold Bitcoin in free Bitcoin wallets, or withdraw their funds at any time. What is usually the most arduous process of buying Bitcoin - the infamous Know Your Customer (KYC) registration routine - has been significantly trimmed down through the use of electronic ID solutions like BankID, NemID and MobileID. The end result is that with Azondo, first-timers can typically buy Bitcoin within mere minutes.

Chief Marketing Officer for Azondo, Mr. Martin Reinhardt, is enthusiastic about the launch:

"With Azondo, we want to change how the typical consumer buys and trades in Bitcoin. We want to make the entire process simple and fast, without compromising on the stringent regulatory requirements we operate under. We believe the launch marks a transformative point in time for both Azondo and Bitcoin. It will be a bullish ride from here."

Azondo launches its regulated cryptocurrency exchange, available at www.azondo.com, this month. The platform operates on the Over The Counter (OTC) model and currently supports Bitcoin. For the time being, Azondo is only open to EU residents. Azondo is the trading name for the Estonian company BVKI OÜ, with organization no. 14882908 and Estonian cryptocurrency exchange and wallet service license no. FVT000396.

More information:

Mr. Martin Reinhardt

Chief Marketing Officer, Azondo (BVKI OÜ)

E-mail: martin@azondo.com

Tel: +971 56 987 9553

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martin-reinhardt-ger/

www.azondo.com

