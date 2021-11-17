Global Fabric Softener Sheet Market (2021 to 2028) - by Product, Application and Geography

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fabric Softener Sheet Market Size Product, By Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fabric softener sheet market was valued at USD 2,754.33 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,684.65 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.



The Fabric Softener Sheet Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Fabric Softener Sheet Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Fabric Softener Sheet Market Overview

Fabric Softener Sheet is a highly popular and most commonly used material type in the clothing application. The rising preference of consumer for premium clothes is anticipated to drive the demand for the products like fabric softener sheet as they help to maintain softness of clothes.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Fabric Softener Sheet Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Fabric Softener Sheet Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Fabric Softener Sheet Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Fabric Softener Sheet Market.



Key Players

The Global Fabric Softener Sheet Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players in the Global Market. The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and Others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Fabric Softener Sheets Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Fabric Softener Sheets in Clothing Application

4.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Washing Machines Across Geographies

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternatives

4.3.2 Adverse Impact on Human Health and Environment

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Growing Preference for Eco-Friendly Fabric Softener Sheets Across the Globe

4.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Fabric Softeners in Developing Countries

4.5 Covid-19 Impact



5 Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 General Fabric Softener

5.3 Eco-Friendly Fabric Softener



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Clothing

6.3 Home Textile



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 South America

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Procter & Gamble

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 Key Development

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Segment Breakdown

9.2.4 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 Key Development

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Segment Breakdown

9.4.4 Product Benchmarking

9.5 Seventh Generation, Inc. (Unilever)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Insights

9.5.3 Segment Breakdown

9.5.4 Product Benchmarking

