Memfault Partners with Alif Semiconductor™ to Bring Next-Generation Device Diagnostics Tools to Groundbreaking Cellular IoT and AI-enabled Fusion Processors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first cloud-based connected device observability platform, today announced it has partnered with the supplier of secure, connected, AI-enabled, power-efficient microcontrollers (MCUs) and fusion processors, Alif Semiconductor. By pairing the latest in edge processing technology in Alif’s recently launched Ensemble™ and Crescendo™ product families with Memfault’s cloud-based diagnostic tools purpose-built for embedded devices, IoT device developers can build and launch their products at speed and operate device fleets with confidence.



The Ensemble family is built on the latest generation embedded processing technology that scale from single Arm® Cortex®-M55 MCUs to a new class of multi-core devices — fusion processors — that blend up to two Cortex-M55 MCU cores, up to two Cortex-A32 microprocessors (MPU) cores capable of running high-level operating systems, and up to two Arm Ethos™-U55 microNPUs for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) acceleration. Ensemble family devices contain an advanced secure enclave that provides multiple layers of security, such as device integrity protection, secure identity and strong root-of-trust, secure lifecycle management, and more. Together with large on-chip SRAM and nonvolatile memory, accelerated graphics, imaging, and class-leading power characteristics, the Ensemble family is ideal for smart home products, appliances, point-of-sale, robotics applications, and much more. The Crescendo family offers the same functionality as the Ensemble family, and in addition adds LTE Cat-M1 and NB-IoT Cellular connectivity, as well as GNSS positioning.

As MCUs become capable of more advanced applications like artificial intelligence and have global connectivity, lab testing cannot anticipate or simulate all environments, which leaves devices susceptible to software bugs. Product makers are often burdened with direct resource costs due to troubleshooting devices in the field with only raw logs, a lack of analytics to correlate multi-factored device states, and varied use cases across many devices, all of which can quickly ruin brand reputation. Memfault is an embedded device diagnostics platform that solves these serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging and smart firmware OTA management from a single pane of glass in a cloud-based environment. The platform is designed from the ground up for power-efficient IoT devices with connectivity including LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT and Bluetooth and supports the Ensemble and Crescendo SDK, which will enable Alif Semiconductor customers to accelerate product development and ship products with greater confidence.

“Memfault is excited to partner with Alif Semiconductor, to give their customers who are developing incredibly sophisticated embedded applications access to Memfault’s device observability platform,” says François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “Alif’s forward-thinking strategy to build a development and operational software management ecosystem around their innovative microcontrollers makes them a great solution for today’s intelligent edge devices and an ideal partner for Memfault.”

“A key part of Alif’s mission is to streamline and simplify the development of smart, power-efficient connected devices,” commented Mark Rootz, Sr. Marketing Director at Alif Semiconductor. “The high level of functional integration in our MCUs and fusion processors, combined with highly flexible software enablement solutions, such as Memfault’s device observability platform, sets developers on a path to be productive right away, and lets them deploy their products to the market faster.”

The Memfault platform has integration available for Alif Semiconductor devices and supports the initial product developments based on them, with discounts and special pilot programs. In 2022, Memfault and Alif Semiconductor will be announcing advanced features and integrations that will further accelerate development and ensure product uptime.

To learn more about Memfault’s partnership with Alif Semiconductor, please visit: memfault.com/partners/alif-semiconductor .



About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based platform for connected device monitoring, debugging, and updating, which brings the efficiencies and innovation of software development to hardware processes. The company helps teams catch, triage, and fix bugs in the field before they are noticed by end-users. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

