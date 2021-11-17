H2O Innovation Provides an Update on the Exercise of Warrants

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announce today that it has received proceeds in an amount of approximately $14.0 M from the exercise of 9,933,211 warrants. Each warrant granted its holder the right to receive one common share of the Corporation at a price of $1.40.

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus unit offering in November 2019. Only 558,099 warrants, out of the total issued of 10,491,310 warrants, had not been exercised on their expiry date of November 15, 2021.

The proceeds received by the Corporation following the exercise of the warrants have been earmarked for general working capital. H 2 O Innovation wishes to thank all of its shareholders for their continued support of the Corporation.

“Combined with our financial results for fiscal year 2021 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the proceeds received from the warrants’ exercise have allowed H 2 O Innovation to maintain a good cash flow position during the Covid-19 pandemic and to reduce its long-term debt significantly, leaving room for new projects and opportunities,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Prospective disclosure

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability for H 2 O Innovation to complete new projects and opportunities with its improved cash flow and net debt positions. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

