Frontier Medicines Announces the Appointment of Marguerite Hutchinson, J.D., as Chief Business Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthroughs against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Marguerite Hutchinson, J.D., has been appointed as the company’s chief business officer.



“We are pleased to welcome Marguerite to our executive leadership team at Frontier,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Frontier Medicines. “Her strategic and operational experience across business development, alliance management, and legal affairs will no doubt provide invaluable expertise to the company as we seek to maximize the many opportunities coming out of our proprietary technology platform. This includes our lead wholly-owned programs targeting high-value, validated oncogenes, in addition to our partnered program with AbbVie and the other leads being generated by our discovery engine.”

Ms. Hutchinson was most recently the chief operating officer and general counsel of Plexxikon, overseeing all finance and operational aspects of the company, including business development, legal affairs, intellectual property and project management. She started at Plexxikon in 2013, holding positions of increasing responsibility in business development and legal affairs. Her accomplishments include successfully pursuing the patent infringement case Plexxikon v. Novartis, out-licensing several Phase 2-ready small-molecule inhibitors to development and commercialization partners, and playing a pivotal role in the Phase 3 development plan for TURALIO®, which was approved in 2019 for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). Prior to Plexxikon, she was the lead attorney representing the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in collaborations with industry and academic consortia. Ms. Hutchinson received a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law. She was recently named as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotech by the Healthcare Technology Report.

Ms. Hutchinson added, “With Frontier’s differentiated programs, including in activated KRAS G12C, and the vast potential that exists with its precision-based approach to the identification and development of oncology medicines, the opportunity to impact the lives of many patients is significant. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the expeditious advancement of our novel therapies.”

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful discovery and development platform designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to potentially develop groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing its wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program is focused on KRASG12C and is distinct in that it targets direct inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C. This KRAS mutation is found most prevalently in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

