RAJANT’S 2nd ANNUAL UNICEF FUNDRAISER TO OFFSET CHILDREN’S HUNGER WORLDWIDE

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the inventor of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host the second annual “World Music Benefit 2021” to bring awareness and donations for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children in 190+ countries worldwide. The virtual fundraiser is tomorrow, November 18th, 2021, and will be streamed “live” via Rajant’s YouTube channel from 9 AM to 4 PM ET.

The livestream features the full seven-hour performance of musical star-powered artists, and a donation page is available to accept contributions. Artists include American singer-songwriter Morgan James, Italian singer Giada Valenti, 16-Piece Orchestra City Rhythm, American operatic tenor James Valenti, and other talented musicians. Rajant raised $30,550 in 2020 and has a goal of $40,000 this year.

“As UNICEF has shared with us, COVID-19 continues to affect everyone worldwide, and the impact is felt by those most vulnerable – the children,” says Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “Of every dollar donated tomorrow, 88 cents will go toward feeding starving children. With the same hope and intention in this second year, Rajant employees, channel, and customers are united in a way that is entertaining, informative, and fruitful in much needed monetary support of UNICEF.”

“UNICEF makes it easy to get involved,” states Wendi Jay, owner of Wendi Jay Design and member of the Greater Philadelphia committee for UNICEF, who is responsible for introducing UNICEF to Rajant. “You don’t need any special credentials except the love of children. Affection to care helps you figure out where you should donate time and money. Who doesn’t want to help feed and provide other essential services to children, especially during this time of continued pandemic when they need it most?”

Jennifer Paradis Behle, Chappell Culpeper Family Foundation CEO and Regional Board Member and Founder of the Greater Philadelphia Committee for UNICEF, shares, “Greater Philadelphia is an untapped resource, and we invite others to join our growing 15-member volunteer committee. A fun fact is that Philadelphia is where the Halloween orange box UNICEF collections began. It is a natural progression for companies in the area, like Rajant, to commit resources “For Every Child” and “End the Pandemic”. Driving awareness together will accelerate UNICEF’s ability to administer COVID vaccines at scale, which in turn helps address other child-related issues of malnutrition, education, and abuse. UNICEF’s unique agency model to partner with any government worldwide affords each of us to get involved with an efficiency of our time and money. Thanks to Rajant, its online donors, and all the musicians giving their talent to make a difference. It’s a beautiful way to enter this season of giving.”

####

