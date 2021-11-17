RosettiStarr Welcomes Pulitzer Winning Investigative Journalist

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettiStarr, a leading intelligence and investigations firm based in Washington, D.C., today announced it has added Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist R. Jeffrey Smith as a managing director. He will help lead strategic engagements for the firm's clients around the world.

An expert in fraud and corruption investigations, Smith spent more than two decades at the Washington Post where he was national investigative editor, national security correspondent, national investigative correspondent and the newspaper's bureau chief in Rome. He most recently served as the managing editor for national security at the highly regarded Center for Public Integrity, one of the country's oldest non-profit, nonpartisan investigative news organizations.

Smith won the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting and was twice a Pulitzer Prize finalist with others at the Post. He also is a National Headliner Award winner, a recipient of Associated Press Media Editors Awards for Investigative Reporting and Public Service, an EPPY Award winner, a Seldon Ring Award winner for Investigative Reporting and winner of the Worth Bingham Prize for Investigative Reporting, as well as a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Smith holds a B.A. in political science and public policy from Duke University and a M.S. from the Columbia School of Journalism. A veteran global investigator with contacts around the world, he has overseen or conducted investigations in more than 50 countries. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and has been a fellow multiple times at Stanford University, and at New York University, the Rockefeller Foundation's Bellagio Center, and the East-West Center in Hawaii.

"Jeff Smith is one of the most talented, well-respected investigative journalists in Washington and an expert in fraud and corruption investigations," said RosettiStarr President and CEO Richard Rosetti. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our firm."

"I am excited to be joining RosettiStarr, where I will be surrounded by many smart and talented individuals who care deeply about, and actually celebrate, the discovery of factual information in the world of commerce, policy, and politics, and who also understand the power of such discoveries," said Smith. "The firm excels at uncovering what its clients need to know to produce great outcomes."

"Jeff Smith's breadth of experience, global contacts, and aptitude for distilling noise into meaningful insights adds a new dimension to our team," said RosettiStarr Chief Operating Officer Michael Starr. "His arrival will propel us into 2022 with a sharp focus on what matters—delivering impactful intelligence to our clients."

About RosettiStarr

RosettiStarr provides intelligence, investigations, corporate risk and cyber security services to attorneys, management teams and investors worldwide. The firm regularly services corporate enterprises with global operations and major private equity firms and hedge funds with a combined $650 billion in assets under management. RosettiStarr has worked with over 60 of the AmLaw Top 100 Law Firms and has had successful engagements in 46 countries. For more information, visit www.rosettistarr.com.

