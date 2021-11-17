CyberloQ Technologies Inc. Discusses Domestic and International Business Development in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ), who is joined by Joe Lind, an experienced bank executive and member of the Company’s advisory board.



CyblerloQ’s approach to fraud protection combines advanced authentication algorithms, scalable infrastructure, and superior geofencing capabilities to give clients complete control of their data with minimal to no risk of fraudulent exploitation. The Company’s partnership with Pannovate Ltd., a banking and card program services provider in the UK, aims to explore how CyberloQ’s multi-factor authentication (MFA) platform can be integrated into Pannovate’s fintech offerings and brought to the U.S. market.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Lind discussed how his banking experience augments collaboration efforts and why the integrated solution will add value to the broader financial services industry.

“One of the bigger issues with growing and using more technology, which all financial institutions need in order to compete, is that you must do it in a safe and secure manner,” said Lind. “To me, CyberloQ is going to be able to roll-out [this solution] to small and mid-size financial institutions … this is truly a fully integrated technology.”

At the same time, CyberloQ is strengthening its brand visibility and infrastructure to dual track its messaging and sales strategies.

“What we want to convey is that if you have a digital asset and you want to restrict access, we’re going to have a solution,” Jackson said. “Our global partners are assisting us in that endeavor.”

Business relationships have long played a crucial role in CyberloQ’s expansion strategy and Lind explained the close interaction between the Company and its current partners.

“Our partners are helping us roll-out new products and bring our suite to the financial institution sector … Pannovate is going to help us get into the EU and Asia … and we’re going to turn around and do really well in the United States,” Lind said. “Fraud isn’t going anywhere. It’s a big problem and all it does is keep growing. We’re a great partner to help curb that issue.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/nov-15-interview-cyberloq-technologies-cloq/.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

Forward Looking Statements:

