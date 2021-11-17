TeleSign Integrates Verified SMS by Google into Omnichannel Messaging Stack

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced the integration of Verified SMS by Google to its omnichannel messaging capabilities. This new functionality adds a sender verification badge and branding to SMS messages, which empowers brands to facilitate safer and more trusted conversations with their customers.



With Verified SMS, businesses can more securely engage with consumers through verified messages that help to protect against phishing and spam attacks. This is particularly important as SMS phishing attacks were one of the leading cyber threats to the U.S. in 20201. Another benefit of Verified SMS is that content sent by a business to its customers may be verified on a per-message basis, which provides a frictionless customer journey and increases a customer’s likelihood to purchase and recommend the company to others.

“Today, businesses send trillions of messages to communicate with their customers, and in a recent study, nearly 80 percent of consumers said they prefer Verified SMS over regular SMS2,” said Joe Burton, CEO of TeleSign. “Verified SMS gives shoppers peace of mind that they can safely and securely communicate with their favorite brands – on their go-to messaging app. This new collaboration demonstrates TeleSign’s ongoing commitment to helping businesses build more trusted relationships and engagements with their customers.”

To enable Verified SMS, end-users must have an Android device and use Messages by Google as their default messaging app, and businesses must have a dedicated sender ID in a specific country.

To learn more or get started with Verified SMS by Google, visit: https://developers.google.com/business-communications/verified-sms

About TeleSign

TeleSign connects and protects online experiences with sophisticated customer identity and engagement solutions. Through APIs that deliver user verification, data insights, and communications, we solve today’s unique customer challenges by bridging your business to the complex world of global telecommunications. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @TeleSign.

1Source: FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2020 Internet Crime Report

2Source: Google 2020, Verified SMS Messaging Research

