SVIN MT2020+ and ALLM Enter New Partnership to Advance Stroke Care in the US and Globally

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLM and SVIN Mission Thrombectomy 2020+ (MT2020+) are pleased to announce a new, exclusive partnership on the EnJoin program to advance stroke care in the U.S. and globally. Together, ALLM and MT2020+ aim to break down barriers to access, communication, care coordination, and treatment to improve stroke systems of care and enhance lives in the U.S. and worldwide.

Stroke is the second leading cause of death and the number one cause of disability in the U.S. and worldwide. According to CDC 4, every year more than 750,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke, but up to 50% of all strokes are preventable. This year alone, 14.5 million people globally will suffer from a stroke and 5.5 million people will die from one, contributing to 116 million years of healthy life lost.1 Research has highlighted major inequities in acute stroke treatment, with life-saving therapies unavailable in rural areas and a majority of low and middle-income countries. The socioeconomic impact of stroke is also considerable: on average, stroke care accounts for ~3 percent of total healthcare expenditures.2

It's time to make a difference — it's time for a change.

This unique partnership between MT2020+ and ALLM combines the respective specialized expertise and communication technologies from both organizations, thereby transforming and advancing a new standard of care in stroke care access, communication, coordination, and treatment.

"I am really excited about the tremendous potential of the SVIN Mission Thrombectomy 2020+ (MT2020+) and ALLM partnership to strengthen stroke systems in the U.S. and several pilot countries around the world, to accelerate access to mechanical thrombectomy for stroke," said Dileep R. Yavagal, MD, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery at University of Miami Hospital. "This program could set an example for successful approaches to rapidly diminish the 'thrombectomy gap' in a given region that leaves too many stroke patients disabled for life that could have been functionally independent with timely thrombectomy."

MT2020+ is a global, non-profit, multi-stakeholder alliance, initiated by the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN). Its aim is to speed up access to emergency mechanical thrombectomy (MT) surgery for treatment of large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke, utilizing public health tools, EMS apps. communication tool, and stroke practices and models.

ALLM is a global leader shaping healthcare with next-generation information and communication technologies and enabling a new era of collaboration in improving access, shortening time-to-treatment, improving patient outcomes, and reducing patient disability by working with governments, providers, health systems, and non-profits in more than 30 countries. ALLM's digital solutions enhance patient safety and treatment outcomes, cut systemic costs and liability, create new revenue streams while expanding patient care access, reducing clinician burnout and administrative hassles, and making cross-border learning possible. ALLM's Join and JoinTriage and other mHealth apps empower clinicians, patients, and staff across any virtual network, which improves access, communications, and visibility among interdisciplinary teams providing patient care in both emergency and acute care situations such as stroke. Through several strategic partnerships, our products seamlessly integrate across hospital systems and multiple healthcare settings and provide patient-centric effective care, clinician-friendly efficient care anywhere and anytime. The solutions provide features such as secure messaging, group chat, telemedicine consults, audio/video calls, distinctive notifications, screening/triaging assessment scales, diagnostic imaging viewer, patient tracking, remote monitoring, protocol/event timestamps, sharing of information (photos, videos, DICOM imaging studies, documents), case data collection, analytics, reporting, and data export. These solutions are powered by robust cloud infrastructure and follow the healthcare industry standards, protocols, interoperability, IT best practices, and integrations. ALLM is transforming the healthcare industry with Join's unique team/network medicine features, resulting in a dropping time-to-diagnosis by up to 40 minutes, a 35% reduction in door-to-needle time/puncture/reperfusion time, a 15% reduction in hospitalization days, an 8% reduction in healthcare cost, and an 18% decrease of patient mortality.

You can only improve what you can communicate and measure.

ALLM and MT2020+ are committed to advancing a new standard in stroke care, supported by scientific evidence. Research shows a system of care that reduces stroke-related deaths by just 2-3% annually can save as many as 400,000 lives.3

The EnJoin program's mission is to create a comprehensive - yet configurable - solution with measurable outcomes. This U.S. and global combined initiative will be built around five critical pillars. Optimization of the patient pathway from symptom onset to rehabilitation, delivery of specialized training for all stakeholders involved, including the exchange of best practices, providing access to the latest, innovative technologies developing regionalized, value-based health economic models, and influencing healthcare policy reform to promote change.

"We're equally as excited to embark on this journey with MT2020+. Two years ago, we piloted the EnJoin program in collaboration with physician leaders which addressed the local barriers to stroke care in select markets. We saw first-hand the impact this had in underserved countries in improving state-wide protocols, government awareness, hospital workflow efficiency and infrastructure connectivity, and times to treatment. We believe with the combined effort, expertise, and resources of both ALLM and MT2020+, we can further expand this program into other regions and have an even greater worldwide impact on the state of stroke care," said Harry Reddy, CEO of ALLM based in Cambridge, MA. "ALLM's global expertise mainly lies in patient-centered communication, capability-based triaging, individually-empowered visibility, and supported-decision making in a digitally transformative workflow at the point of care to effectively improve treatment outcomes and efficiently reduce the burden of costs and burnout, however, we aim to go beyond that and address the challenges presented throughout the entire patient journey from symptom onset to recovery, including providing access to prehospital EMS, referrals transportation, telestroke consultations, and post-discharged patient monitoring."

This is a significant opportunity to make a positive impact in stroke care and to alleviate the inaccessibility in rural America and unbalanced stroke burden in low- and middle-income countries. Both ALLM and MT2020+ are delighted to officially announce this partnership. They look forward to learning and serving the US sites as a peer sounding board, and establishing a global best practice for stroke care access, communication, decision-making, and management to reduce time to treatment, improve patient outcomes, and reduce disability and inequity.

