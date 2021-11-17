Melita Selects Amdocs to Expand Its Product Range and Enable Customers to Harness the Power of IoT

BIRKIRKARA, Malta and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta-based telecoms operator Melita Limited has extended its relationship with Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, in an agreement that will enable Melita to expand its range of IoT and 5G offerings for both consumer and business customers.



Under the deal, Amdocs is providing charging solutions to help Melita create differentiated services and business models leveraging Melita’s 5G network. Amdocs will also deliver additional improvements to Melita’s customer data management, systems security, quality engineering and work allocation systems, as well as support Melita’s international expansion in Italy, where it provides internet services and in Germany, where its melita.io platform provides IoT solutions.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Limited, said: “Melita continues to lead the way when it comes to innovation in Malta’s telecoms sector, a key factor in attracting new investment and sustaining economic growth. Having been the first company to provide 1,000Mbps internet, 5G and IoT networks across Malta – which has one of the most advanced telecoms infrastructures in Europe – we’re now working with Amdocs to develop, launch and monetize a new generation of products and services for consumers and enterprises. In particular, we’re looking forward to enabling our business customers to harness the power of IoT and drive innovation across multiple industries.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: “We’re pleased to be renewing and extending our relationship with Melita. After a decade of partnership, we are committed to providing the company with the tools it needs to drive its business forward, unleashing the full potential that 5G and IoT offer for the benefit of consumers, enterprises and society at large.”

About Melita

At Melita we help people stay connected with the most technologically advanced telecommunication services around, whether it’s gigabit internet, our 5G mobile network, or our seamless WiFi mesh network. We take pride in connecting you to everything and everyone through high-speed Internet, High-Definition Digital Television, Fixed Telephony and 5G Mobile. We provide smart solutions for business, combining the most powerful internet network in Europe with the most advanced mobile network to enable IoT capabilities. Our purpose-built Data Centre provides high security, cloud services and connectivity whilst our dedicated support teams and our fully redundant international links keep your business running. We started back in 1992, and today we set the standard for digital technologies in Malta and provide services to more than 75% of Maltese households. For more information, visit www.melita.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021, the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021, the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on August 16, 2021 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 on November 2, 2021.

