American Films Launches Brazil Operations

Innovative global intellectual property protector and producer to advocate fairness for content owners, fight online piracy in sixth most populated country



NEW BOSTON, N.H., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellectual property protection and Identity as a Service (IdaaS) firm American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) today announced that it has launched business operations in Brazil.

Working through its sister entity Facterra, the company has established an office in São Paolo, the largest city in Latin America. Facterra has also begun working in Brazil’s capital city of Brasilia to combat online piracy in the sixth most populous country in the world, advocating for greater intellectual property protections.

“Our expansion into Latin America is another important step in the growth of our intellectual property protection strategies,” said Geoff C. Lee, president and chief executive officer of American Films, Inc. “Our Brazil team, headed by the American Brazilian film veteran Michael Davis and respected Brazilian creative rights advocate Wemerson Marinho, has hit the ground running, powered by our proprietary copyright infringement-tracking technology, FACTERRA.”

Based in the United States, American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

“Coming home to Brazil with American Films brings it all together for me,” said Davis, who has dual American Brazilian citizenship and is also chief executive officer of Uptone Pictures, an independent film production company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “With our many strong relationships in Brazil, a country known for its high level of copyright infringement activity, Facterra Brazil is off to a strong start in our fight against global intellectual property theft and to protect the rights of artists and the government of Brazil to be fairly paid.”

Marinho, who has a track record of commercial and lobbying success in Brazil, added that he is confident that the American Films mission will resonate with Brazilians.

“Through my leadership with the National Academy of Culture and our growing creative rights coalition in Brazil, we are building awareness of the damage that intellectual property piracy does, not only to artists and owners but to everyone through the loss of tax and other legitimate revenue and the negative impact on Brazil’s global reputation,” Marinho said.

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

Media Contacts:

John Reynolds, Buchanan PR

610-228-0730

john.reynolds@buchananpr.com

Corinna Wilson, Wilson500

717-979-3407

corinnawilson@wilson500.com