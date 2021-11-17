Singing Machine Partners with Honky Tonk Party Express and Launches Carpool Karaoke Party Bus Within the Nashville Area

Partnership Helps to Further Reach the Carpool Karaoke Mic’s Target Demographic Through Efficient Guerrilla Marketing

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products, announced the successful launch of its new Carpool Karaoke Party Bus which has recently hit the streets of Nashville, TN. The Party Bus is available for group rentals and provides an immersive Carpool Karaoke experience where guests can sing with the Mic as they ride around downtown Nashville.

“The CARPOOL KARAOKE segment is the biggest viral video hit ever on late-night television, with over 4 billion views on YouTube since its inception. Guests boarding the Carpool Karaoke Mic branded bus can enjoy a fun night out in Nashville, reinforcing the image that our Mic is synonymous with a good time. This partnership demonstrates our strong focus on an omni-channel marketing approach. Aside from being seen by millions across Nashville, the branded bus will be visible by thousands of people through social media, making the audience we are targeting both timeless and infinite,” added Mr. Atkinson.

About The Singing Machine



Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Attachment