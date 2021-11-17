Fulcrum Therapeutics® Appoints Sonja L. Banks to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Sonja L. Banks to the company’s board of directors, effective December 8. Ms. Banks is currently the chief executive officer of the International Dyslexia Association and was formerly president of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA). She brings nearly 25 years of experience in patient advocacy, community outreach and non-profit leadership, and she is deeply respected for her grassroots work in the rare disease and sickle cell disease communities.

“We are thrilled to have Sonja join our board of directors,” said Bryan Stuart, president and chief executive officer. “She has an impressive track record in advocating for patients and strengthening communities through coalition building and civic engagement. Her unwavering commitment to patients aligns perfectly with our mission and our values, and her expertise and insights will be of tremendous value to Fulcrum as we advance our lead programs for people with sickle cell disease, select other hemoglobinopathies, and FSHD.”

“I am excited to join Fulcrum’s board of directors,” said Ms. Banks. “I look forward to working with the board and the leadership team toward our common goal of developing much-needed new medicines that dramatically improve the lives of people with rare genetic diseases.”

Ms. Banks is currently the chief executive officer of the International Dyslexia Association. Prior to that, she served in various leadership roles at the SCDAA, including as a senior advisor, president, and chief operating officer. In her time at SCDAA, she played a key role in advocacy efforts to designate sickle cell disease as a national priority, and spearheaded grassroots efforts to secure the reauthorization of the Sickle Cell Treatment Act to continue federally funded programs for the prevention and treatment of sickle cell disease. She also oversaw the National Sickle Cell Newborn Screening Program and helped pioneer programs to improve patient outcomes, including a patient-empowered registry and certification programs for community health workers. Prior to joining the SCDAA, Ms. Banks was a director of community service and outreach at the St. Vincent’s Health System in Alabama and held key leadership roles at the United Negro College Fund and the United Way of Central Alabama. Ms. Banks has previously served on the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s Sickle Cell Disease Advisory Committee, Community Health Charities Board, and the American Society of Hematology’s Sickle Cell Disease Coalition. She is currently the first vice chairman for the 6:52 Aids Project Foundation.

Ms. Banks earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Alabama and an M.P.A. in Public Administration & Business from Jacksonville State University.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

