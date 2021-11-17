Prebid.org Welcomes Two New Board Members

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced the addition of Linda Payson, Vice President of Product at MediaVine, and Stephanie Layser, Vice President of Data, Identity and Ad Tech Products & Platforms at News Corp, to its board, bringing the total number of members to 11. Stephanie will serve as publisher task force board representative, a role previously held by Patrick McCann, Senior Vice President at CafeMedia, who will retain his seat on the board as CafeMedia’s board representative.



“I’m delighted to welcome Linda and Stephanie to the Prebid.org board,” said Garrett McGrath, Chairman of Prebid.org. “Their experience and expertise across all areas of the ad tech landscape will only help to further our position as Prebid grows, and guide the advertising industry towards a more fair, standardized and efficient future as digital advertising continues to mature.”

As Mediavine’s Vice President of Product, Linda Payson brings a wealth of expertise in product management, business strategy, operations and client services to Prebid.org. Throughout her more than 20-year tenure in ad tech, she has held senior leadership positions across companies including Iponweb, Yahoo, Razorfish and 24/7 Real Media. She currently oversees Mediavine’s Product and UX teams, developing the company’s overall product strategy and working to scale operational practices.

As News Corp's Vice President of Data, Identity and Ad Tech Products & Platforms, Stephanie Layser oversees shared products and platforms across the News Corp portfolio of global brands and has been a constant champion of publisher monetization rights throughout her time in ad tech. Prior to News Corp, Layser founded a digital media consulting business to help publishers more efficiently unlock the power of programmatic advertising. Prior to that, she ran programmatic strategy at Ashton Kutcher's media start-up, A Plus. Layser also previously oversaw programmatic at Dailymail.com and the New York Post.

“Prebid.org is demonstrating the power of industry collaboration to create open source tools for optimal digital advertising,” said Linda Payson, VP of Product at Mediavine. “I’m pleased to join Prebid.org’s board and contribute to their message of improving the web experience for advertisers, publishers and consumers as the future of media evolves.”

“It's been exciting to witness Prebid.org expand over the past several years, from a simple technology platform to an industry-leading organization. Prebid has been critical in building a more competitive ecosystem that supports publishers of all sizes, and will continue to strengthen the future of the open web. I’m honored to join the board of Prebid.org to help guide the industry at such a pivotal time,” said Stephanie Layser, Vice President of Advertising Technology and Operations at News Corp.

Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of over 60 members, representing exchanges, publishers, buyers and third-party developers dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising. Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server, as well as projects focused on Identity, Video and Native.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Prebid.org

Charlstie Veith

press@prebid.org