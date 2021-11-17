Cerence Named Software Supplier of the Year at Informa Tech Automotive Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has been named Software Supplier of the Year at the Informa Tech Automotive Awards for its innovative AI-powered products and solutions for automakers.



As Software Supplier of the Year, Cerence was recognized for its incredible performance in 2020, including development, adoption, and integration of Cerence technology into vehicles from the world’s leading automakers, as well as the company’s commitment to game-changing innovation and broader contributions to the automotive industry. Cerence was honored based on its unique products and the benefits they deliver to automakers and their drivers, as well as the company’s success in partnering with OEMs to deploy Cerence solutions in their vehicles.

“I and the entire Cerence team are proud and honored to be recognized by Informa Tech for our contributions and industry leadership in automotive tech,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “In the two years since our inception as a standalone company, we’ve established ourselves as a leader not just in voice recognition for cars, but in developing a driver-centric, deeply integrated UX that will serve as the foundation for the next generation of in-car experiences.”

The winners of the Informa Tech Automotive Awards, formerly known as the TU-Automotive Awards, were announced at Automotive Tech Week in Novi, Mich. on November 16. These prestigious awards celebrate the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. For more information about the Informa Tech Automotive Awards, visit wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com