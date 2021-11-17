Harbourfront Group Reports 54.9% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harbourfront Group of Companies (“The Harbourfront Group”), today announced financial results for the quarter ending on September 30, 2021. Comprised of multiple business interests, The Harbourfront Group posted revenue growth of 54.9 percent year over year and declared yet another dividend.



“Q3 results reflect our company’s continuing dedication to its clients throughout the year and despite the effects of the pandemic. We have remained committed to the provision of excellent client service while expanding our advisor base this quarter," said Lynn Stibbard, CFO of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

“Canada’s economic results for Q3 demonstrated mild recovery which led to a spike in client interest in investment products accessible through Harbourfront, which were previously unavailable to Canada’s retail investor market,” continued Stibbard.

Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. reported a 56.3 percent year over year increase in assets under administration for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront Wealth Management, said: “We continue to attract established advisors which has brought our Assets Under Administration to $4 billion and Assets Under Management to $1.5 billion. Most importantly we have one of the healthiest balance sheets amongst all independent dealers. While companies with high AUA are in the process of raising capital, we have significant cash in the till.”

“Advisors recognize that their clients would be better served at Harbourfront given our leadership in private securities and from a firm ownership point of view, the entry point at Harbourfront is ideal given that it’s still early with our current AUA,” continued Popescu.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has a rapidly growing network of 23 branches across Canada. It is a member of the Harbourfront Group of Companies, which also encompasses a sub-advised Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in private securities, and Harbourfront Wealth America, a US registered investment advisor.

