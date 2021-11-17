OROCO COMMENCES DIAMOND DRILLING AT BRASILES ZONE

Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, OTC: ORRCF) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the start of diamond drilling at the Brasiles Zone (“Brasiles”) of its Santo Tomas Project in Mexico. Brasiles potentially represents the northern extension of the mineralization in the Santo Tomas North Zone and is comprised of two very broad, sub-parallel, exploration targets. The drilling at Brasiles is supported from the Company’s new 28-person Brasiles exploration camp and its custom-built Hydracore 5000 Max diamond drill.

The first hole underway at Brasiles targets a prominent NE striking, chargeability-high, resistivity-low response (the “Brasiles Target”) identified by the Company’s 3D-IP survey (see the Company’s June 2, 2021 News Release), which extends from the North Zone to and beyond the prominent gossan of the Brasiles Zone.

The second Brasiles target (Brasiles West) is represented by a blind chargeability-high feature located west of and sub-parallel to the Brasiles Target. The Brasiles West Target is overlain by a blanket of meta-limestone and young, post-Laramide age conglomerates.

The Company has also commenced drilling ST-010, the 10th hole collared in the North Zone. Hole ST-005 was terminated at 37.5m owing to instability in the host rock and was re-collared as the now completed ST-006. The Company has drilled over 6,600m in North Zone of the Santo Tomas Project since the commencement of drilling at the end of July of this year.

The Company expects to be able to release Cu-Mo-Au-Ag assays for the first three holes in the North Zone (ST-001, ST-002 and ST-003) in the very near future.

ABOUT OROCO:

The Company holds a net 73.2% interest in the collective 1,172.9 ha Core Concessions of the Santo Tomas Project in NW Mexico. The Company also holds a 77.5% interest in 7,807.9 ha of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total project area of 22,192 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends from Santo Tomas up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi project, approximately 14 km to the north-east. Santo Tomas hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Based on data generated by these drill programs, a historical Prefeasibility Study was completed by Bateman Engineering Inc. in 1994.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 160km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

