Jowell Global Ltd. Announces the Strategic Cooperation with Unilever’s Uni-Excubator

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that Jowell Global and Unilever’s Uni-Excubator held a strategic cooperation conference at the Longrich China headquarters on October 22,2021. Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chairman of Jowell Global, and Mr. Jun Fang, Vice President of Data and Digital Development of Unilever China, were in attendance. During the conference, Jowell Global and Unilever’s Uni-Excubator jointly announced their strategic cooperation in China's new social media retail. The cooperation will start with Unilever’s Hazeline Snow product line to be sold on the Company’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its reach in the domestic scented body care market, and enhance Hazeline Snow to upgrade the customized skin care solution for the consumers in Chinese market.

Uni-Excubator is Unilever’s initiative to partner with startup brands in China to incubate and scale their development, using an innovative model of “Chinese Innovation with Global Support”. The initiative seeks out opportunities for new brands through open innovation and leverages Unilever’s marketing prowess, wide-spread channels, R&D, and supply chain capabilities.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd, commented: “This collaboration combines advantages of both parties. As one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms for health and beauty products, Jowell Global brings a sizeable distribution channel and sales resources as well as platform support in the new social media retail realm to this relationship.”

“This strategic cooperation is also a positive indication of the Company accelerating its efforts in introducing new brands and products to customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to collaborate with top global talents and companies to diversify our product offering and expand further into high-end cosmetics and health products markets. By integrating online, offline, big data, logistics, service, and through self-owned, celebrity, and international brands, Jowell Global plans to bring high quality international and domestic products to millions of families.” Mr. Xu concluded.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

