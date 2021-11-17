FactSet Launches Dedicated Content Offering for the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced the launch of its Technology, Media, and Telecoms (TMT) content offering. This launch furthers the Company’s strategy to bring more industry-specific, or “deep sector,” data to clients alongside analytic tools to drive improved access and workflow efficiency.



FactSet’s deep sector TMT launch includes content from leading companies, including Insider Intelligence, Nash Information Services, Nielsen, and Variety Business Intelligence, that have been integrated into FactSet’s data platform, including the FactSet Workstation. The content sets span television ratings, movie box office, advertising spending, and media asset ownership and offer deep insights across the entire TMT landscape. Additional data is scheduled to be added over the coming months.

“We see high demand for granular data in the TMT sector as global media firms continue to be impacted by accelerations in digital technology,” said John Costigan, Chief Content Officer, FactSet. “The integration of leading data across this sector into FactSet provides clients with a complete view into these tectonic shifts, helping them make smarter, more effective investment decisions.”

"We are excited to share our data with FactSet clients and equip them with the knowledge to make smarter, informed decisions," said Zia Daniell Wigder, Chief Content Officer, Insider Intelligence. “We analyze over 10,000 data points to produce our trusted forecasts on digital trends and transformation. We look forward to seeing our data further empower professionals in the digital world."

"We're delighted to be providing our OpusData movie tracking services in collaboration with FactSet," said Bruce Nash, Founder and President of Nash Information Services, LLC. "Getting the most complete and accurate data to clients as rapidly as possible is a mission both companies share, and, with media industries changing so quickly, we believe this information is more important than ever."

For more information, please visit: https://www.factset.com/solutions/business-needs/data-solutions/core-company-data#sectorspecific-data.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 160,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.