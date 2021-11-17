GigabitNow to Bring 10 Gig Fiber Internet to Simi Valley, California

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigabitNow, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access and IT services on the west coast of the United States, announced today the expansion of Gigabit Fiber Internet services into the city of Simi Valley, California. GigabitNow will deliver Multi-Gigabit Internet services via a partnership with fiber-optic network developer SiFi Networks, which will be constructing the citywide 10 Gig enabled fiber-optic network, passing every home and business in the city. The network will allow GigabitNow to deliver 10 Gigabit Fiber Internet connectivity without bandwidth caps, buffering, or privacy concerns to every Simi Valley residence and business.

"GigabitNow is very excited to bring fast, reliable multi-gigabit fiber Internet services to Simi Valley," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "As our existing fiber customers have already experienced in other areas of California, GigabitNow delivers unparalleled connectivity and customer service without artificial constraints or long-term agreements and we are happy to be coming to Simi Valley."

GigabitNow is pleased to announce the expansion of 100% gigabit fiber Internet services in Simi Valley, California. GigabitNow continues its growth across the state of California, adding the city of Simi Valley to its existing gigabit fiber networks in Fullerton, Placentia, Napa, and Sea Ranch, California. GigabitNow will deliver fast multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds, unlimited data usage, the most advanced Wi-Fi available, and 24/7 live customer support, all without long-term contracts or hidden fees. Businesses will benefit from an extensive range of secure connectivity options, as well as telephone, data center, and cloud solutions that GigabitNow's parent organization, IsoFusion, has been delivering to businesses across the country for over 30 years.

"GigabitNow are a great partner and we're excited to be growing with them across more markets, the future is incredibly exciting for ISPs with great management teams," said Ben Bawtree-Jobson CEO SiFi Networks. "Simi Valley is a wonderful city and together we look forward to being a part of the fabric of the community."

GigabitNow fiber Internet allows for multiple users and devices to access fast Internet speeds at the same time without any special setup or additional cost. Something very important to everyone in today's world with expanded telecommuting, gaming, and streaming video entertainment consuming more and more of our Internet connections. Unlike many other providers who offer "gigabit Internet," GigabitNow's Gigabit Internet is just as fast for uploads as it is for downloads, ensuring your experience is great regardless of how you, your family, or your business uses the Internet.

GigabitNow's expansion into Simi Valley adds another community fiber network to its growing list of communities in Washington, California, Oregon, Arizona, and Massachusetts, all surpassing the Internet speeds and reliability of incumbent providers. SiFi Networks' construction in Simi Valley is set to begin in December 2021, with service installations to residents and businesses starting later in 2022.

Residents and businesses can pre-register for service starting today at www.GigabitNowSimiValley.com

About GigabitNow

GigabitNow offers communities of all sizes fast, reliable, and affordable fiber Internet without bandwidth caps and free from privacy worries or service constraints. Offering customized solutions for the development, construction, operations, support, and delivery of gigabit fiber Internet networks, GigabitNow focuses on providing the very best Internet experience and genuine customer support to every customer. Builder-operator of multiple FTTH community networks, GigabitNow concentrates on providing gigabit-class networks and services to unserved and underserved municipalities, multi-tenant buildings, and private communities. GigabitNow delivers solutions that match the uniqueness of America's communities, large and small, by partnering with every community we work with, working alongside community leaders, providing out-of-the-box approaches and fiber network solutions that fit the needs of community residents and businesses.

GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion, one of Washington state's largest privately held full-service ISP and colocation providers founded in 1991. Experience the Internet How It Is Meant To Be. Learn more at http://www.gigabitnow.com.

For further information, please contact: info@gigabitnow.com, or 1-866-748-8066

About SiFi Networks

SiFi Networks (www.sifinetworks.com) is an international network developer. We pride ourselves on innovative construction methods, financial engineering and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community wide state of the art fiber optic networks enabling Internet Service providers to deliver next generation applications including superfast Internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi Networks' highly experienced in-house team, we have partnered with established and award winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector.

SiFi Networks has offices in Orange County, LA County, New Jersey and London, UK

