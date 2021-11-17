Boon Industries Nears Completion of New Production Facility

SACRAMENTO, CA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the company will soon finalize construction of its new production facility, which is expected to ramp production capability to approximately 500,000 gallons of liquid products annually.



The new facility located in Grass Valley, California is in conjunction with A&M Labs, a GMP audited facility serving the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry. The opening is expected to be in mid-December as construction is completed and equipment is being installed and prepared for use.

“By teaming up with A&M Labs we are able to quickly increase our fulfillment capabilities along with gaining the ability to produce more specialty items to expand our product offering. This will provide us with the ability to fulfill for our largest customers quickly and efficiently while allowing us to service new verticals the moment we open in December,” said Johann Loewen, Director, Boon Industries.

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC: BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet. At the core of our company is a passion to create revolutionary solutions to today’s toughest health and environmental challenges. Our dedicated team has years of experience creating, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary chemical solutions to a global market. We are committed to doing right by people and the planet by providing environmentally positive products. The introduction of DiOx+ and BioDox to the U.S. market follows 12 years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. Boon’s promise is to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

