HFS Ranks Virtusa Top Three Provider for Pega Services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation has been ranked third overall in the HFS Top 10 Pega Services 2021 report. Virtusa’s ranking by industry analyst firm HFS, and recognition as a Top 3 Podium Winner, is attributed to positive customer feedback, innovative capabilities, and superior execution.



The inaugural report assesses and scores service provider participants across execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria. The research included a detailed RFI process conducted with 12 service providers, and reference calls and surveys of HFS’ enterprise services clients from the Global 2000.

Virtusa’s top three positioning was driven by strong rankings across key categories including:

Market experience and growth (ranked #2)

Vision and roadmap (ranked #2)

Breadth of services and geographic capabilities (ranked #3)

Overall Execution (ranked #3)

Overall Innovation (ranked #3)

As part of its assessment of Virtusa, HFS highlights the company’s leadership in certifications, innovation, and strong partnership with Pega in the report:

Virtusa received its highest average customer reference scores for the quality of the account management team, flexibility, and business understanding. One client said Virtusa is “very collaborative and a true partner.” Another commented that Virtusa is “very keen to ensure the success of the engagements.”

Virtusa is one of the three official modernization partners, as selected by Pega.

Virtusa has the highest number of Pega services clients in this research.

Virtusa is in the top three in this research for total Pega certifications.

Virtusa developed the Triple-R (Recon, Refactor, and Re-platform) set of tools and services to assist customers in modernizing, rationalizing, and optimizing their Pega applications. This spans the lifecycle of Pega services, including consulting, implementation, management, and optimization services.



“Our long-standing partnership with Pega has been built on a foundation of trust, innovation and putting the client first,” said John Gillis, Executive Vice President, Virtusa. “The combination of Virtusa and Pega – our people, expertise, solutions and collaboration – will continue to accelerate the next wave of transformation and growth for our clients. Today’s announcement and the leadership recognition from HFS is a testament to the strong partnership.”

“Virtusa stands out in the Pega ecosystem as one of the original engineering partners that has helped to build the company. This unique partnership translates into a compelling vision and roadmap for Pega services. Clients praise Virtusa’s domain knowledge as well as its flexibility to achieve the desired outcomes,” said Tom Reuner, Research Leader at HFS Research.

View the full report by visiting: https://www.virtusa.com/lp/hfs-top-3-pegasystems-services

