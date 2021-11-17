Mayfair Gold Accelerates Regional Exploration at Fenn-Gib Gold Project

High resolution airborne MAG completed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) today announced plans for the acceleration of the regional exploration program at its flagship 100%-controlled Fenn-Gib gold project located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario. The regional exploration program is focused on both the Fenn-Gib North Block (32.55 square kilometers), which straddles the Pipestone Fault mineralized corridor, and the South Block (14.72 km2), which straddles the Destor-Porcupine Fault.

The Fenn-Gib deposit (“Fenn-Gib”), located on the North Block, currently hosts a pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 2.08M ounces with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over 1.25 kilometers and up to 300 meters (m) wide. An 80,000m infill and expansion drill program is currently underway to fully define the mineralization at the Fenn-Gib deposit, with a target of plus 3 million ounces.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “Immediately after acquiring Fenn-Gib less than a year ago, planning commenced for regional exploration beyond the Fenn-Gib deposit. Last April, we completed the first ever heli-borne high-resolution triaxial MAG survey at 75-meter spaced flight lines over both the North and South Blocks. SRK Consulting completed a regional-scale structural geology interpretation of the aeromagnetic data to assist with understanding the structural geological architecture and its associated controls on gold mineralization to guide further exploration. A comprehensive follow-up surface exploration program commenced on the North Block last June. Based on the very encouraging results from these programs, plans are now underway for a 7,000m drill program commencing at the priority North Block Horseshoe target in mid-January.”

The South Block program will commence with line cutting at between 50- and 100-meter line spacings across the full 6-kilometer strike along the Destor-Porcupine Fault. Line cutting will be at 50-meter spacings in priority target areas identified from the MAG survey and structural analyses. This will be followed up with a ground geophysics program across the entire South Block to identify drill targets. A maiden 3,000m drill program is planned for early 2022. The Destor-Porcupine fault and its splays are host to McEwan Mining’s producing Black Fox gold mine located approximately 7 kilometers to the north-west of Mayfair’s South Block, and Moneta Gold’s reported multi-million ounce gold resource on the Tower Gold Project shares a common property boundary to the east of Mayfair’s South Block.

Further results from the regional exploration program will be reported as they are received.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

