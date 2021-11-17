Pasithea Therapeutics Launches In-Home Intravenous Ketamine Therapy in Major U.S. Cities, Expanding its International Footprint

-- Pasithea Clinics to offer ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of mental health disorders --



-- First mobile clinics launch in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, with expansion to additional U.S. cities in coming months --

-- Treatments conducted by board-certified medical professionals --

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, commenced clinical operations, offering in-home intravenous (“IV”) ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. Initially, the treatment will be offered in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco and will expand nationwide in the coming months.

“The need for more effective treatment options for patients with mental health disorders has never been greater. Ketamine, when used at sub-anesthetic doses, has been shown to be highly effective in treating some psychiatric disorders. Still, we need to broaden access to this treatment to a larger patient population in a safe and convenient way. Through our mobile clinics, patients benefit from receiving the ketamine therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. With patient safety as our top priority, all ketamine treatments will be delivered by board-certified medical professionals. This launch is an important stepping stone in expanding our international footprint in this space,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

Patients with mental health disorders often struggle to complete day-to-day activities, and even small tasks can take extra effort. In disorders such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, symptoms such as fatigue, social isolation, lack of motivation, and high levels of anxiety are frequent. The effort to go to a physical clinic can be overwhelming. By providing this treatment at the patient’s home, Pasithea aims to broaden access to this important therapy.

“We are pleased to commence our U.S. rollout in major cities in New York and California, with plans to scale our business in other cities over the coming months. Although ketamine is a very safe drug to administer, there are still some risks. Patient safety is of paramount importance, and we are providing a network of highly trained medical professionals to administer this treatment in the comfort of the patient´s home. Our medical team ensures that our patients receive state-of-the-art support throughout their treatment experience. We believe we can become the best-in-class and largest provider of IV ketamine treatments in the United States. We will use our at-home model to expand our reach in the U.S. in a fast and accessible way,” said Dr. Adam Nadelson, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the United States.

Ketamine is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drug introduced to the medical community as an anesthetic more than 50 years ago. It has recently been repurposed for the treatment of psychiatric disorders using significantly lower doses than in anesthesia and is now gaining ground as a promising treatment for mental health disorders. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), it has shown remarkable efficacy and a rapid and sustained effect, and up to 70% of those who receive this treatment can eventually show a clinical response. While the number of treatments suggested is done on a case-by-case basis, a typical treatment plan consists of up to six infusions in the interval of two to three weeks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

