Prefix by Netreo Earns Veracode Verified Standard Recognition

Huntington Beach, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure and application performance management solutions, today announced that Prefix by Netreo has earned Veracode Verified Standard recognition for proven security practices in application development. Veracode Verified Standard status confirms that code development processes meet AppSec best practices and further boosts the security posture of Prefix by Netreo.

“Customer data security has always been our focus at Netreo, as our solutions are driving enterprise success in banking, healthcare, transportation and other highly regulated industries where top-level data security protections are table stakes,” said Netreo VP Product Management, Xin Han. “Independent validation that Prefix uses secure coding practices to help developers create great business applications is simply the next step in our ongoing commitment to doing everything possible to ensure our customers know their data is secure with Netreo.”

Prefix helps application developers push fully optimized and error-free code into production efficiently and consistently by profiling, testing and identifying fixes as code is being written. Providing instant feedback in interactive Summary Dashboards, Prefix expedites troubleshooting and issue resolution with direct links to problems that need to be fixed. Prefix also identifies areas in code that can be further optimized based on industry best practices, providing extended value and support to IT operations and business goals.

Veracode Verified was created in 2018 to help companies improve the efficiency of implementing AppSec best practices to ensure proven data security throughout the lifecycle of business software. Veracode provides third-party validation that development processes, teams and companies comply in three progressive levels - Veracode Verified Standard, Veracode Verified Team and Veracode Verified Continuous. All three levels start by validating that AppSec programs are properly defined and implemented at the product level and include troubleshooting and remediation guidance and periodic application reviews. As companies continue in the Veracode Verified track, accreditation expands to internal development teams and includes training and labs on secure coding practices, instruction on how to securely incorporate external resources, like open source software components, more frequent application reviews in progressively shorter timeframes plus additional benefits.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

Try Prefix and Retrace for free or connect with Stackify by Netreo on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stackify

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stackify/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stackify/

