Explorance Named 2021 Award Winner of Technology Fast 500™

MONTREAL and CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorance , a world leader in experience measurement solutions for students and employees, today announces it ranked number 463 on the Technology Fast 500 ™ and number 49 on the Technology Fast 50™ program awards. This year, the programs rank the fastest-growing companies based on revenue growth rate from 2017 to 2020. Explorance’s revenue growth is attributed to its unique ability to accelerate its clients’ insight-to-action cycle.

“Explorance’s consistent growth is a direct result of our clients’ recognition that in order to achieve organizational agility, they must focus on accelerating the insight to action cycle, and commit to a culture of inclusion and continued learning,” says Samer Saab, CEO of Explorance. “We aim to be the platform where every voice is heard and makes a difference. Whether it's a student seeking to be ready for the workplace, or an employee who wants to tell their own story of impact and transformation, this process of continuous improvement leads in turn to personal growth and business success,” adds Saab.

Explorance’s machine learning solutions transform at scale any source of qualitative text data, including that from informal feedback channels, into guided actions, supporting richer organization-wide experiences. In 2021 alone, over 20 million students and employees from around the world expressed their opinion using the company’s tools.

The 2021 Technology Fast 500™ lists companies that achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037%. The Fast 50™ program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies. In addition to Explorance’s consistent revenue increase, during the past 4 years, the company showed a 115% growth in the number of clients, a wider expansion to new markets, and a major surge in market share from 1% to 35% of the Fortune 100 companies. This marks the 3rd time since 2015 that Explorance is recognized for its fast growth.

About Explorance

Explorance is a provider of innovative experience measurement solutions, consistently enabling more than 20 million students and employees globally to make their voices heard. This, in turn, empowers organizations to enhance the overall experience, engagement, and inclusion of all their key stakeholders. Through scalable automation and advanced prescriptive machine learning capabilities, like Blue® solutions and Metrics That Matter™, combined with world-class domain expertise and services, Explorance facilitates continuous improvement and accelerates the insight-to-action cycle, leading to personal growth and organizational agility.

Founded in 2003, Explorance is headquartered in Montreal with business units in Chicago, Chennai, Melbourne, Amman, and London. Explorance works with 35% of the Fortune 100, and 25% of the top higher education institutions, including 8 of the world’s top 10 business schools. The company has clients in more than 40 countries. Since 2014, Explorance has been ranked consecutively as a top employer by the Great Places to Work Institute® and is currently ranked as the #1 "Best Workplace in Canada” for 2021. To learn more, please visit Explorance.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter @explorance.

About the 2021 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the Technology Fast 50™ program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

