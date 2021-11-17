BiomX Presenting at Two Upcoming Conferences in November

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 18 - 19, 2021



2021 Phage Futures Congress Europe on November 23 - 24, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced upcoming presentations at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 18-19 and the 2021 Phage Futures Congress Europe on November 23-24.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 18-19, 2021 Date & Time:



On-demand session will be available to conference attendees beginning

Thursday, November 18, 3:00 AM EST through November 19, 12:00 PM EST Presenter: Jonathan Solomon Webcast Link: Link 2021 Phage Futures Congress Europe – November 23-24, 2021 Presentation Title: “Nebulized Bacteriophage Therapy for Chromic Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Pulmonary Infections in CF Patients” Date & Time: November 23, 11:30 AM CET, 5:30 AM EST Location Brussels, Beligium Presenter: Myriam Golembo, Ph.D.

Live webcasts of the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.BiomX.com

BiomX Contacts

Investor Relations:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

John Mullaly

(617)-698-9253

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com