The Freshworks Developer Community Builds New Applications That Enhance Customer and Employee Delight

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced the winners of the Freshworks Refresh App Challenge at its annual user conference Refresh . The week-long hackathon included more than 300 customers, partners, and independent developers competing for the best new application in the Freshworks Marketplace. The winners of the Refresh App Challenge join 1,200 public applications available to Freshworks’ growing community of 52,000 customers.



“From the start, the Freshworks Neo platform has helped developers, partners and customers create better experiences for their customers and employees by building custom apps,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer at Freshworks. "This competition shows just how easy it is to solve your customer problems by building apps on our Neo platform.”

The Refresh App Challenge offered developers the opportunity to invent fresh ideas to make work easier and more delightful for customer support agents and IT service managers to serve their customers. Team Handyman and Team Schedule Reply were the winners of the competition. Team Handyman’s app powers collaboration and productivity while Team Schedule Reply’s app improves automation and proactive issues resolution.

Team Handyman developer Harish Kotra built a set of tools packed into one app that improves the productivity of customer service agents using Freshdesk to help address issues faster. The toolkit includes sentiment analysis, bookmarked tickets, an attachment browser, and more.

“Getting started on Freshworks is easy, there is almost nothing complex to learn, no new technologies or jargon,” said Kotra. “We were able to get going with HTML, CSS, JS and build on top of one of the world's best SaaS product suites. Also, installing FDK and the onboarding for getting an app live on the platform is unlike any other platform. I look forward to building more with Freshworks and for Freshworks clients.”

Team Schedule Reply members Sushant Awalekar and Vishwajeet Singh created a new app that enables agents to schedule replies to customers so agents can better manage their workloads and their customers’ expectations.

“We were surprised to find out that serverless apps allow developers to do complex development in almost no time. When we started working on the app we found it difficult to build, but eventually we found Freshworks has a very strong platform to achieve such complex solutions with ease,” said Awalekar and Singh.

Freshworks continues to enhance the capabilities of the Freshworks Neo platform. To help customers and partners to unify and customize their Freshworks product experience, users can sign up now for early access to:

Unified reporting and analytics across customer experience, IT, Sales, Marketing and third party data.

across customer experience, IT, Sales, Marketing and third party data. Freshdesk Messaging integration with Google’s Business Messages which enables customers to connect with their business over Google Search and Google Maps through a unified messaging interface.

which enables customers to connect with their business over Google Search and Google Maps through a unified messaging interface. Passwordless authentication to create a more secure and seamless login experience across Freshworks products with a single click.

to create a more secure and seamless login experience across Freshworks products with a single click. Integration with UiFlow to extend and integrate Freshworks products into business processes with low code and just a few clicks.

About Freshworks

