Insights on the Polymerase Chain Reaction Global Market to 2026 - by Product, End-user and Region

The global polymerase chain reaction market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) refers to a molecular diagnostic technique that is used to make multiple copies of a segment of DNA. A PCR machine is used to manipulate the temperature of the sample in an automatic and pre-programmed procedure to generate millions of copies of DNA sequencing accurately. This technology identifies and cultures disease-causing microorganisms, which aid in the detection of tuberculosis, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), infections and Lyme disease. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various life science-related fields, such as genetics, biotechnology, molecular biology, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics.



Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases and genetic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising geriatric population across the globe, which is more prone to chronic medical ailments, is also driving the industry growth. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has further led to the widespread adoption of PCR technologies for accurate diagnosis and early detection of infections. PCR devices also aid in minimizing the risks of contamination and the chances of human errors in the entire process.



The increasing demand for personalized and precision medicines is also creating a positive outlook for the market. These medicines aim to provide tailor-made therapies, which are identified and developed using PCR technologies. Other factors, including the increasing application in clinical diagnostics, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global polymerase chain reaction market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product, end user and region.



Breakup by Product

Instruments

Standard PCR Systems

Digital PCR Systems

Real-time PCR Systems

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Services

Breakup by End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), BioMerieux (Institut Merieux SA), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global polymerase chain reaction market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polymerase chain reaction market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polymerase chain reaction market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

