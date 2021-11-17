LifeVantage Opens for Business in the Philippines

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continued global expansion, LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) has formally commenced business in the Philippines through its Philippine subsidiary Protandim Philippines Corporation.



“We are so excited that our international expansion now includes the Philippines,” said LifeVantage President and CEO Steve Fife. “We look forward to sharing our wellness products and business with all Filipinos across the 7,000 plus islands that make up the Philippines nation, and to inspiring them to create a personal legacy and help others do the same.”

The market will launch with a range of LifeVantage products including the company’s flagship product Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® as well as Protandim® Nrf1 Synergizer®, Protandim® Dual Synergizer®, TrueScience® Beauty System, and TrueScience® Hand Cream.

“We recognize a kindred spirit between our LifeVantage community and the Filipino people,” said Fife. “We are committed to the Filipino people to ensure the success of the Philippines market.”

With the addition of the Philippines, LifeVantage now has full, on-the-ground operations in more than 20 different countries around the globe and has introduced more than 40 products to market in the health and wellness, skin, hair, and beauty categories.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company's line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe", "hopes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates", "look forward to", "goal", "may be", and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our future growth, projected success in certain markets, distributor success, and shareholder value. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jesse Allen

Senior VP of Marketing and Communications

(801) 432-9173

jallen@lifevantage.com