Grieg Seafood ASA: Trade subject to notification – shares for employees 2021

The Annual General Meeting in Grieg Seafood ASA on 2 June 2021 authorized the company to sell its shares to the company’s employees in connection with its share savings program. The purpose of the program is to strengthen the company culture and to encourage loyalty through employees becoming shareholders of Grieg Seafood ASA.

Grieg Seafood ASA has today transferred 38,513 Grieg Seafood ASA shares to its employees. Primary insiders in Grieg Seafood ASA are also part of this program. To the extent primary insiders have bought shares, such purchases need not to be notifiable according to MAR (Market abuse regulation) as the threshold of EUR 5,000 are not reached. Grieg Seafood ASA’s holdings of own shares after this transaction are 1,132,981 shares.



The gross purchase price was the volume-weighted average share price of NOK 93.734580 per share as traded on Oslo Børs in the period between 3 November to 16 November 2021.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.