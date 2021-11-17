New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Product, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184423/?utm_source=GNW



Global humidity sensors market stood at USD934.20 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% until 2026. Growth in the humidity sensors market is driven by their widespread usage in a variety of applications, from home appliances to commercial industries and from automobiles to aircraft. The function of these sensors allows careful monitoring of environmental conditions ranging from in-home use for alerting the user of any alarming conditions that may impact air quality, to monitoring expensive wireless equipment during events in weather that can impact communication and equipment performance. The continuous use of humidity sensors in the automobile industry, such as in motor assembly lines or as rear window defoggers, is likely to create an opportunity for the humidity sensors market in the future. The technological advancement in humidity sensors has led to their widespread use in the medical sector which has only increased after the pandemic period. For example, in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices used in homecare, gas flow and humidity sensors enable them to maintain the correct airflow into the patient and control humidification of the trachea, thus helping patients to sleep better. The large coverage of applications by the humidity sensors in various industries is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the humidity sensors market, globally.



Based on product, the market can be segmented into relative and absolute.Relative humidity sensors dominated the market in 2020 as relative humidity sensors are better option than absolute humidity sensors due to their greater accuracy and dependability and low cost.



Based on type, the market is bifurcated into digital & analog humidity sensors.Digital humidity sensors dominated the market in 2020 because it provides a better viewing experience compared to analog with no signal loss.



However, analog humidity sensors find applications in thermal and nuclear power plants which will increase their demand in the forecast period.



Based on application, the market can be divided into automotive, industrial, healthcare, residential, agriculture and others.Automotive segment dominated the humidity sensors market in terms of application in 2020 as it enhances the comfort by managing the humidity levels inside the car.



From the data delivered by the humidity and temperature sensor in the base of the interior mirror, the climate control unit calculates the dew point temperature of the air, that is, the temperature at which air humidity would condense and cause misting.



On the basis of region, APAC held the largest share in the global humidity sensors market in 2020 and is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of major players and large urban population in the region. Some of the major players in the market include Sensirion AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, General Electric Company, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Omron Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, B + B Thermo-Technik GmbH, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new products developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Global Humidity Sensors Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Humidity Sensors Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Global Humidity Sensors Market based on product, type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Humidity Sensors Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Humidity Sensors Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Humidity Sensors Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Humidity Sensors Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Humidity Sensors Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Humidity Sensors Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Humidity sensors manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Maintenance and repair companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to humidity sensors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Humidity Sensors Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Product:

o Relative

o Capacitive

o Resistive

o Absolute

o Solid Moisture Sensors

o Mirror-Based Dew/frost Sensors

• Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Type:

o Digital

o Analog

• Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Application:

o Automotive

o Industrial

o Healthcare

o Residential

o Agriculture

o Others

• Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Iran

Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Humidity Sensors Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

