Ikon Science Announces Strategic Partnership with Wipro

Collaboration Leverages Curate for Digital Transformation Across Legacy, OSDU™ Data Platform

SURBITON, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and services, today announced a collaboration with Wipro Limited, (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, that will enable companies to accelerate their digital transformation even if they use legacy databases by leveraging Curate, Ikon’s scalable, cloud-enabled subsurface knowledge management solution.

Digital transformation initiatives often compromise end users by creating siloed data and complexity. The partnership between Ikon Science and Wipro addresses this by using Curate as the focal point of a comprehensive and scalable digital transformation solution.

Curate uses best-of-breed technology, user knowledge management and geopredictive applications to empower energy companies to leverage and contextualize disparate existing data regardless of source. With Curate, companies attain superior data democratization and gain business insights that drive faster and more-accurate decision making. The innovative platform helps companies accelerate exploration, minimize portfolio risk and optimize production activities, achieving greater results while preserving capital and human resources for a stronger bottom line.

Wipro’s deep domain expertise in the energy value chain, backed by strong capabilities in new and emerging technologies, helps enable businesses to accelerate their cloud migration and digital transformation agenda. Wipro will leverage Curate as one of its technology solutions in the delivery of factory-scale, superior quality, legacy data migration to cloud platforms, including OSDU™ and other industry or energy company-specific repositories. Wipro is a significant contributor to the OSDU™ community and a leading deployment and operationalization partner for the OSDU™ data platform.

“Geoscience teams can derive immediate value from our strategic partnership with Wipro to realize true digital transformation,” explained Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. “Combining Curate with Wipro’s ecosystem of technology partners and industry solutions will democratize data for Wipro’s clients, promoting greater usability, competitive advantage, greater efficiencies and ROI.”

Sidharth Mishra, Vice President and Global Lead for Energy Domain and Consulting Services, Wipro Limited stated, “We look forward to helping energy companies unleash the potential of data analytics and unlock value from their legacy digital assets through cloud migration. Ikon’s cloud-ready Curate platform is a powerful strategic fit with Wipro’s established upstream services capability.”

About Ikon Science

For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future. For more information, visit www.wipro.com.