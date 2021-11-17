Longboard Pharmaceuticals Appoints Life Sciences Executive Dr. Jane Tiller to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Jane Tiller, MBChB, FRCPsych, to its board of directors.



"We are thrilled to further strengthen the deep expertise of our Board with the addition of Dr. Tiller. Jane brings knowledge across multiple therapeutic areas including neuroscience, and a deep understanding and successful track record in strategy and execution in global clinical development and medical affairs," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "These attributes will be invaluable as we advance and expand our robust pipeline and continue to build a world-class team."

Dr. Tiller currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Neumora Therapeutics, a position she has held since Neumora acquired BlackThorn Therapeutics, where she had served as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to BlackThorn, Dr. Tiller was Head of Medical European Markets, Australia and Canada at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where she oversaw all medical functions for her territories. During her tenure at BMS, Dr. Tiller also served as Vice President of Global Medical for neuroscience, virology and immunoscience, and as Vice President, Full Development Gamma Secretase for BMS' Alzheimer’s program. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Cephalon, including as Vice President, Clinical Research, CNS/Pain, where she was responsible for all clinical development activities of programs for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety and sleep disorders. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Tiller was Clinical Director at the Maudsley Hospital, London, a Consultant Psychiatrist (attending) and honorary Senior Lecturer. Dr. Tiller received her medical degree from the Glasgow University Medical School, an M.B.A. from Drexel University, and an MPhil from the University of Pennsylvania.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

