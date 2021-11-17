Sarepta Therapeutics Appoints Stephen L. Mayo, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

A renowned expert in protein engineering, Dr. Mayo brings extensive scientific expertise and strong business acumen to the Company’s board



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Stephen L. Mayo, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Mayo is currently the Bren Professor of Biology and Chemistry at California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and serves on the board of directors for Merck and on the scientific advisory board of Rubryc Therapeutics.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Mayo to the Sarepta Board of Directors. A world-renowned expert in protein engineering, he will bring significant scientific and business acumen to our board as Sarepta advances its industry leading pipeline of genetic medicines,” said M. Kathleen Behrens, Ph.D., Chairperson of Sarepta’s Board of Directors.

“A trailblazer in science and academia, Dr. Mayo’s impressive track record of scientific achievement and business success will be vital as we work to deliver on the promise of our pipeline and change the model for treating individuals with rare disease,” said Doug Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer.

“Sarepta is at the forefront of a transformative era in genetic medicine and their multi-platform approach across RNA, gene therapy, and gene editing is particularly exciting. It is an honor to join the board at this pivotal juncture,” said Dr. Mayo. “I look forward to working with the Sarepta team and contributing in a meaningful way to the Company’s mission, growth and continued success on behalf of patients.”

At Caltech, Dr. Mayo holds joint appointments in the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering and the Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. He joined the Caltech faculty in 1992 and served as Vice Provost for Research from 2007 to 2010 and Chair of the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering from 2010 to 2020. Dr. Mayo's research focuses on the development of computational approaches to protein engineering – a field that has broad applications ranging from advanced biofuels to human therapeutics. In 2004, he was elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences for his pioneering contributions in the field of protein design.

Dr. Mayo has co-founded several companies: Molecular Simulations Inc. (now Biovia), Xencor, and Protabit, where he serves on the scientific advisory board. In addition to his academic and private-sector work, Dr. Mayo has served as an elected Board Member at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (2010-2014) and served as a presidential appointee to National Science Foundation’s National Science Board (2013-2018).

Dr. Mayo received an undergraduate degree in chemistry from the Pennsylvania State University, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech. He completed postdoctoral work at both UC Berkeley and the Stanford University School of Medicine.

