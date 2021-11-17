ENDEXX'S Blesswell Line Succeeds at Chicago Pop-Up and Is Now Positioning for Nationwide Expansion into Barbershops Across America

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. , Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), makers of BLESSWELLTM, are proud to announce the relaunch of GROOMED x BLESSWELLTM Chicago Pop-Up Shop, resuming on Nov. 17, 2021. The exclusive, first-ever storefront of its kind, which launched in late September, will once again provide high-end cuts, shaves and facial services to men and women of the Windy City. The Kimpton Gray Hotel storefront, located at 126 W. Monroe St., will now run from Nov. 17, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Back and better than ever before, the GROOMED x BLESSWELLTM Chicago Pop-Up Shop will transport Chicago locals and fans to a zenful, BLESSWELLTM state of mind when indulging in the pop-up’s refined menu offerings of upscale cuts, professional shaves and relaxing facials. Returning to the GROOMED space is award-winning barber “JC Tha Barber,” accompanied by the top groomers in Chicago, including resident Jesse Elite, courtesy of “Anti Broke Barbers Club.” The Instagram-worthy GROOMED x BLESSWELLTM Chicago space resembles that of a tranquil spa combined with a world-class barbershop with its curated decor and calm ambience. The pop-up showcases two state-of-the-art grooming stations, comfortable lounge seating with gaming, and BLESSWELLTM merchandise. In addition to hot chocolate, the BLESSWELLTM bar offers guests “On the Rocks Cocktails,” “Jim Beam Highballs” and “Hornitos Seltzers.”

“Launching our men’s grooming line in Chicago, targeting both cutting-edge barbershops and consumers who maintain high-end skin care in between shop visits, is a primary initiative in the rollout of the Blesswell Grooming Line,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. “We created BLESSWELL to introduce men and women to the experience of a holistic, whole-body form of self-care. Chicago participants have offered fantastic feedback and have truly enjoyed the experience.”

The full collection of BLESSWELLTM products, which includes a Blue Charcoal Face Mask, Conditioning Beard Oil, Daily Moisturizer, Facial Cleansing Scrub, Lathering Body Wash and Ultimate Shave Cream, will also be available to purchase on-site. Additionally, the storefront will offer gift cards for holiday goers to purchase ranging from $25-$100 for GROOMED x BLESSWELLTM services or to purchase BLESSWELLTM products online. The salon services and grooming experience are complimentary with a minimum $25 product purchase.

The Kimpton Gray Hotel and BLESSWELLTM will partner on a limited-edition “ROOM + GROOM” Package. The unbeatable tailor-made travel offer includes a hotel stay in the historic building that is considered one of Chicago’s finest landmarks. Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary BLESSWELLTM gift set, exclusive Concierge Cocktail amenity and VIP salon grooming experience. Room + Groom can be booked at grayhotelchicago.com/chicago-hotel-deals .

To schedule an appointment at GROOMED x BLESSWELLTM Chicago, fans can visit groomedxblesswell.com . Appointments will be available Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Walk-in appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Holiday hours may vary.

There is a growing barbershop network, and early figures are quite promising. An average barbershop may have at least 20 customers per day, which would be 600 per month; at 5% conversion, there would be a potential 30 customers for Blesswell products. Calculating the average price range at $20 and the company expanding to 1,000 shops, midterm projections put potential transactions at 30,000 transactions per 1,000 stores per month. At conservative valuations, there is tremendous growth potential at the barbershop level.

About BLESSWELLTM

BLESSWELLTM solidifies its entrance into the CBD health and wellness arena by way of premium body, beard and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men’s grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers and body washes among other nutrient-rich skin savers — all of which are infused with 300 mg CBD.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (hemp) containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, pet products – all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

About the Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago

The Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago is Chicago’s newest Four Diamond Hotel and was recently named one of Chicago’s Best Hotels of 2019 by U.S. News and World Report. Located at 122 W. Monroe St. in the historic New York Life Insurance Building, originally built in 1894, Kimpton Gray Hotel takes its name from the Georgia Gray marble that’s lent the structure a sense of sophistication for well over a century. The hotel’s granite lobby, art deco light fixtures and contemporary rooms are an ornate retreat in the Loop. The hotel is also home to Vol. 39, a sophisticated lobby bar, and Boleo, the top-of-the hotel bar and lounge with a retractable roof. For more information, visit grayhotelchicago.com.

