CN Recognized for Sustainability Leadership and Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 10th Straight Year

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has, for the 10th year in a row, earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. This also marks the 13th consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI North America Index.



“Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for both North America and the World validates our ongoing commitment to be a sustainability leader and is the result of the hard work and dedication of our railroaders. Over the last few weeks, we have announced important partnerships regarding renewable fuels testing and the purchase of a battery-electric locomotive for a joint pilot. We will continue to take meaningful steps towards our goal to be the safest and most carbon‑efficient, operationally effective, and customer‑centric railroad in North America.”

JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN.



The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying sustainability leaders from each industry on a global and regional level. The annual review of the DJSI family is based on a thorough analysis of economic, environmental and social performance, assessing issues such as corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain management, stakeholder engagement and labour practices.

CN’s ESG targets and goals include:

Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 43% per million gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year and reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities 40% per million gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year

Interim 6% intensity-based reduction in locomotive GHG emissions by 2022, from a 2017 base year

Reduce Criteria Air Contaminants intensity by 6% by 2022, from a 2017 base year

Eliminate serious injuries and fatalities from our workplace and reduce train accidents as we progressively move towards a zero‑injury work environment

Attain by 2022 and thereafter, maintain an executive management team in which at least thirty percent are women

Attain by 2022 and thereafter, maintain, a Board composition in which at least fifty percent (50%) of the non-management Board members come from diverse groups, including gender parity

In addition, CN will benefit from its new Indigenous Advisory Council, which will reinforce diversity and inclusion values, and help the Company to foster meaningful and long-lasting relationships with Indigenous peoples

CN’s Executive compensation is tied to ESG factors, specifically through our safety, employee engagement, customer centricity and fuel efficiency performance expectations

To learn more about how CN is working towards a more sustainable future, please visit https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/.

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders that represent the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI).

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index comprises global sustainability leaders that represent the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

