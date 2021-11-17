World-Renowned Scientists To Present LIVE Using ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology At Hong Kong Laureate Forum’s Flagship Program: Masterminds, Masterclasses Between November 16-18, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is proud to announce that world-renowned scientists will be beamed into the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum's flagship program: Masterminds, Masterclasses from around the world. Using ARHT's patented HoloPresenceTM technology, these scientists will present live from Europe, appearing as life-sized and lifelike holograms.



From the 16th to the 18th of November 2021, "Masterminds, Masterclasses" will showcase world-renowned scientists sharing their thought-provoking and inspirational research experiences and discoveries. The scientists include Shaw Laureates, recipients of the Breakthrough Prize, CNRS Gold Medal recipients, Fields Medal recipients and Royal Medal recipients for three disciplines, namely Life Science and Medicine, Astronomy, and Mathematical Sciences.

“Given that the presentations will cover not only research topics and their applications, but also the presenters' research journeys and the experience that they gained during the process, we envision that these presentations will be thought-provoking, inspirational and will appeal to a vast and diverse audience, in particular fellow scientists, young scientists and the younger generation who are interested in science,” says Professor Timothy W. Tong, Chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum.

Keynote speakers beaming into Hong Kong from Paris and Berlin include female Astrophysicist Professor Francoise Combes, as well as Shaw Laureates recipient Astronomy Professor Simon DM White and Mathematical Sciences Professor Jean-Michel Bismut.

"As the pace of learning accelerates, we are seeing increased demand to bring the very best minds in a variety of disciplines to a much broader audience using our HoloPresence technology. Client research has shown that experts presenting using HoloPresence score higher for engagement and content retention than when those same presenters appear in person, so why not have greater impact and reduce carbon emissions while inspiring, colleagues, clients and other stakeholders," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly, "We are honoured that the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum has embraced our technology to bring these impressive scientists to Hong Kong without having to leave their home cities."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

