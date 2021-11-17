ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 173,228 ordinary shares at 87.89 pence per share on 16 November 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.17% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 16 November 2021 consisted of 116,747,394 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 13,790,447 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 102,956,947 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

17 November 2021

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850