Sarepta Therapeutics Names Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., Head of Research and Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that, effective immediately, Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer, has been named the Company’s head of research and development (R&D) and will continue to serve in the role of chief scientific officer. Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., who has served as head of R&D since 2018, will leave the Company at the end of November and remain in a consulting capacity until March 31, 2022.

“Dr. Rodino-Klapac has been central to our efforts around the discovery and development of Sarepta’s gene therapy platform and was an early collaborator in the development of RNA-based therapies as a therapeutic option for patients with rare diseases,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta. “Her exceptional command of our core therapeutic platforms in RNA, gene therapy, and gene editing, and the strength of her scientific leadership has been and will be instrumental as Sarepta advances its industry-leading pipeline of genetic medicines.

“Dr. Rodino-Klapac inherits a strong research and development function. Dr. O’Neill led our research and development function during a period of enormous expansion and multiple successes, including approvals of our second and third RNA-based therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the commencement of pivotal trials for our lead candidates in both our next-generation RNA platform and our gene therapy platform,” added Mr. Ingram. “On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank Dr. O’Neill for all of his contributions to Sarepta and to the patient communities we serve.”

