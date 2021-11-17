New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ENT Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184478/?utm_source=GNW





The report discusses the role of participants in the supply chain from manufacturers to researchers.



The report analyzes key companies operating in the global ENT devices market.



In this report, the ENT device market is segmented by product type and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into diagnostic devices, surgical devices, hearing aids, hearing implants, and speech aid devices.



The market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



However, this report does not cover imaging tests in the ENT field, ENT microscopes, Image guided-surgery systems, ENT workstations, cabinets, ENT exam tables, ENT operation tables, stretchers, beds, chairs, lights, and accessories used in ENT treatment.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the global ENT devices market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ENT devices market based on region, and product

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Description of different types of ENT devices such as diagnostic devices, nasal splints, surgical devices, hearing aids and hearing implants and their current and historical market revenues

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry



Summary:

The global ENT market was valued at nearly REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Growth in this market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and associated ENT disorders.There are growing cases of ear, nose and throat disorders such as sinusitis, otitis media, tonsillitis, eustachian tube dysfunction, and nasal airway obstruction.



Technological innovation is an additional important catalyst driving the adaptation and increase in the use of ENT devices.



In 2020, the ENT devices market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of ENT clinics and postponement of elective ENT procedures. The transition towards normalcy in the second half of 2021 and resumption of elective procedures is driving the sales of ENT devices.



In 2020, the hearing aid devices segment held the highest market share at about REDACTED, followed by surgical devices (REDACTED), hearing implants (REDACTED), diagnostic devices (REDACTED), and speech aid devices (REDACTED).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________