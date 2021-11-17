QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, NOVEMBER 17, 2021 AT 4:00 PM

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vasama Jussi

Position: CEO

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20211117114935_2

Transaction date: 2021-11-16

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 130,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 130,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-16

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 135,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 135,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR



More information:

CEO Jussi Vasama

Tel: +358 50 380 9893