QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, NOVEMBER 17, 2021 AT 4:00 PM
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vasama Jussi
Position: CEO
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20211117114935_2
___________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-16
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 130,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-16
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 135,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 135,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
More information:
CEO Jussi Vasama
Tel: +358 50 380 9893