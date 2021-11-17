Local Express and SHOPtoCOOK Empower Grocers Delivering an Upgraded Kiosk Software

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Express , an e-commerce solution designed for independent grocery stores, enterprises, and food retailers, today announces its partnership with SHOPtoCOOK , a digital media platform designed to connect independent grocers with customers in-store and online. The partnership advances technology solutions in digital multimedia formats—primarily kiosks—for grocery retailers.

The kiosk module, developed by Local Express, allows SHOPtoCOOK clients to integrate a deli and catering model into their in-store media kiosks. The upgraded kiosk software enables customers to skip the line in the deli, bakery, or meat section of the store and place orders they can conveniently pick up while purchasing other items in the store.

With this solution, Food & Beverage (F&B) retailers can achieve increased productivity and reduced employee strain. Kiosk stations also minimize customer wait time, leading to a seamless, omnichannel shopping experience, which improves customer satisfaction in the long run.

The kiosk system serves as a marketing engine as it integrates with existing POS systems and loyalty programs. Local Express' kiosk module is independent of kiosk hardware, meaning the app can run on a low-cost tablet or be integrated into a store's existing kiosk framework.

"One of Local express' missions is to provide tools for independent grocers and to offer advanced shopping options to their shoppers, such as kiosks. We are excited to be working with SHOPtoCook's advanced in-store kiosks, which are already in great demand. Both companies are dedicated to bringing leading-edge technologies to the independent grocers," says Bagrat Safaryan , CEO of Local Express.

"We are always working to provide innovative solutions and services to our customers. Utilizing our extensive network of kiosks and working with Local Express, we can provide in-store ordering options to shorten the line and take pressure off the front-line workers. Local Express' solution can be added on to our existing kiosks so switching the feature on is quick and simple," says Mark Pruszinske, Chief Marketing Officer at SHOPtoCook.

About Local Express

Local Express is a SaaS vertical for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry specializing in providing eCommerce solutions to independent retailers and enterprises seeking digital transformation. The branded service allows brick and mortar companies to own their entire eCommerce offering end-to-end, from purchase to delivery. This includes full POS integration, inventory category management, real-time data analytics reporting tools, and total customization of the look-and-feel of their own branded online storefront.

About ShopToCook

SHOPtoCOOK provides a media platform that enables independent grocers to compete with large retailers. With an extensive digital media network, the company can deliver a consistent, cohesive brand message and promotions with digital and print coupons distributed in real-time via the web, mobile, e-newsletters, and in-store inspirational kiosks. SHOPtoCOOK is a one-stop store for all digital media needs. Currently, over 1,200 retail locations use the SHOPtoCOOK platform.

