InnoCaption Ranked 271st Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCaption , a mobile app-based provider of real-time captioning of phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing, today announced it ranked No. 271 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The company achieved this ranking with an average growth rate of 80% from 2017 to 2020.



Joseph Lee, Co-CEO and Founder at InnoCaption said, “The remote mandates of COVID-19 have placed immeasurable difficulties and strains on the hard of hearing community - from the way they work and live to the way they communicate with doctors and loved ones. Our mission to improve their quality of life with easy-to-use, accessible technology solutions has been not only rewarding for our organization but for the new users we’ve been able to reach and have a positive impact on during this chaotic time. We’re humbled by Deloitte’s distinction and look forward to continued growth.”

“Each year, the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology, and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate , vice-chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

InnoCaption’s mission is to offer the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing, a vision based on the team’s personal experiences and passion. In 2021 alone, the company ranked 1,017 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list , was selected as a finalist for Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas for their feature, DeskView , and was a Gold Winner of the Stevie Awards’ American Business Awards for its profound impact during the pandemic.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About InnoCaption

InnoCaption is the only FCC-certified caption phone service to offer real-time captioning of incoming and outgoing calls on smartphones through stenographers. InnoCaption also provides the option for captioning through best-in-class automated speech recognition (ASR) technology when users prefer not to have a live assistant during calls. Users can easily make and receive captioned calls through the InnoCaption mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android phones and tablets. This captioning service is federally funded and provided free-of-charge to people whose hearing loss makes it hard to understand phone calls.

InnoCaption is committed to offering the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The leadership team behind InnoCaption has always focused on putting the accessibility needs of users first and foremost, enabling them to drive innovation since launching the InnoCaption app in 2016.

For more information, visit www.innocaption.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

