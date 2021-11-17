We Craft Box Introduces New Holiday Craft Boxes and 2022 Themes

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We Craft Box is introducing new holiday craft boxes, just in time for parents and family friends to share, along with amazing new themes for 2022.

The crafting kits, delivered monthly, are the gift that keeps on giving by helping families build and create memories together. Now, just in time for the holidays, receive 40% off the first subscription box with code JOLLY21.

We Craft Box: The Kids Crafting Experience

Each month, for less than $30, parents can open a colorful, turn-key, fun, creative and educational craft experience for children ages 3 to 9. The beautifully packaged craft kits arrive with everything needed for two crafters to complete five crafts - just open and enjoy.

We Craft Box has set up fun, themed boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas:

"The Thankful Turkey" Thanksgiving/Fall box

Thanksgiving/Fall box "A Beary Merry Christmas" Christmas box

New themes crafters will see in 2022 include:

Hippos Ice Cream Party

Valen-dinos

Outer Space

Pirates Adventure

Wild West

"Craft experiences give children a chance to use their imagination and experience the joy of making something with their hands," explains CEO and "mompreneur" Betsy Wild. "For family and friends, it provides the bonus of an easy way to enjoy special time with kids—even from afar. We've heard from grandparents who love it because their grandkids are excited to call them and show them their latest creations."

We Craft Box has earned a slew of prestigious consumer awards for its thoughtfully designed, affordably priced, high-quality, and completely fun craft box kits.

"I'm sure I enjoy it as much if not more than my own child. Love that I can bring this out on a rainy day or have an activity ready to go when I need to get her off the television or computer screen," says subscriber Ava G. "There are more than enough materials to complete the monthly project, I store leftover poms, crayons, markers, paint/brushes for future projects. Bonus, the directions have cute introductions with seasonal stories that are great for mini story-time prior to craft-time."

Founded by Wild after the arrival of her second baby, she realized there was a real need for creative, easily accessible craft experiences that encourage self-expression and a chance to bond with a loved family member or friend. Her training as a fine artist and illustrator and prior experience as a creative director means that each box is extraordinarily well-produced, the highest quality, and educational, as well as fun.

Available also as a single-box order, the subscription features new themes, stories, and materials every month. "We like to introduce new materials so that children can learn how to use them," explains Wild. "And there's usually some supplies left over, so you get a little bonus of building up your crafting supplies!"

Indulge in the gift of creative expression. Visit We Craft Box to see all the beautiful kits.

