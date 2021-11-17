Quit Genius Awarded Joint Commission Accreditation Gold Seal of Approval

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.



Quit Genius underwent a rigorous review on October 18th and 19th, 2021. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care and Human Services standards spanning several areas including clinical care, treatment and services, emergency management, environment of care, leadership, information management, and medication management.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyor also conducted patient interviews and reviewed Quit Genius’ electronic health record system.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Quit Genius for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“We are proud to receive this award from such an esteemed organization; the Quit Genius team has worked diligently to build a digital clinic based on proven research about addiction and recovery and has published multiple peer-reviewed studies on the efficacy of our program,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., Co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “Addiction to alcohol, tobacco and opioids is at a serious crisis right now and not enough people have access to long-lasting treatments to help them conquer their disease. We are hopeful that through our digital clinic we can continue to help fight the addiction epidemic, giving more people access to proven, medication-assisted treatment from the privacy of their home.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website .

Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. The program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods. In addition, members enrolled specifically in the Quit Genius alcohol program, have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care.

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating tobacco, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information.

