Global Delivery Robot Market Anticipated to Garner $2,405.1 Million in Revenue and Grow at a Noteworthy CAGR of 17.8%. During the Analysis Period from 2021 to 2028 – Exclusive [220 Pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global delivery robot market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $2,405.1 million and rise at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021-2028.

Download Free Sample Report of the Global Delivery Robot Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/5072

As per our analysts, the increasing utilization of robotics in the e-commerce sector globally is expected to boost the growth of the market over the analysis period. In addition, to fulfill the demand of increasing need for logistics for the reduction of delivery cost, the growing adoption of delivery robots by e-commerce companies is the factor further anticipated to uplift the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the growing adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is further expected to cause immense growth opportunities for the delivery robot market during the forecast period. However, the high regulatory restrictions in the delivery robot industry may impede the growth of the market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Delivery Robot Market

Though the novel coronavirus has devastated several industries; however, it has had a positive impact on the delivery robot market. Due to the severe symptoms and spontaneous spread of the deadly virus, there has been an increase in the demand for contactless delivery services such as transportation, delivering food products with optimum precautions, etc. Moreover, the launching of mobile robots to help healthcare organizations for enhanced health safety in developed countries are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the delivery robot market during the forecast period.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Delivery Robot Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/5072

Segments of the Global Delivery Robot Market

The report has been divided the market into various segments based on load handling capacity, the number of wheels, end-user, and region.

Load Handing Capacity: Up to 10 Kg Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The up to 10 kg sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,105.5 million during the estimated time period. This is mainly due to the increasing scope of small goods in the food, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors. Moreover, the growing usage of quick-service restaurants in college campuses, commercial business premises, and many more, facilitated by food delivery robots are further expected to bolster the growth of the delivery robot market’s sub-segment during the analysis period.

Check out all Automotive and Transportation Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/automotive-and-transportation

Number of Wheels: 6 Wheels Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The 6 wheels sub-segment is projected to garner a revenue of $1,137.4 million and is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the involvement of local government encouraging the utilization of new technology in the delivery industry. Moreover, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the increasing demand for contactless delivery services is further expected to fortify the growth of the delivery robot market’s sub-segment during the analysis period.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

End-User: Retail Sub-Segment to Hold the Maximum Market Share

The retail sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $835.3 million and is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing growth of the e-commerce industry all across the world. In addition, the increasing utilization of delivery robots in transporting retail goods such as apparel, groceries, and many other product items is further expected to augment the growth of the market’s sub-segment during the analysis period.

Region: North America Region Expected to Have Vast Growth Opportunities

The North American region is predicted to generate a revenue of $811.0 million and is anticipated to dominate the market during the estimated timeframe. This is majorly due to the presence of developed public infrastructure for the successful deployment of delivery robots in this region. Furthermore, the existence of leading delivery robot manufacturing companies and numerous research and development of delivery products in this region is further expected to magnify the regional growth of the delivery robot market during the analysis period.

Key Players of the Global Delivery Robot Market

1. Panasonic Corporation

2. Amazon.com, Inc.

3. JD.com

4. Postmates Inc.

5. Boston Dynamics, Inc.

6. Starship Technologies

7. Aethon.,

8. Cleveron

9. Nuro, Inc.

10. Savioke, Inc.

For instance, in January 2021, Uber Technologies Inc., a leading American mobility service provider, has completed the acquisition with Postmates, a renowned American food delivery service provider. With this acquisition, both the companies have aimed to strengthen the deliveries of food, groceries, and other goods by integrating delivery robot startups for better operations with safety measures.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Automotive Ethernet Market: https://www.researchdive.com/5425/automotive-ethernet-market

EV Charging Cable Market: https://www.researchdive.com/94/ev-charging-cable-market

Electric Vehicle Market: https://www.researchdive.com/3109/electric-vehicle-market

Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8421/electric-bus-charging-infrastructure-market